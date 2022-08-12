Pandasaurus Games Reveals Exclusive Agreement With Asmodee USA

Pandasaurus Games and Asmodee USA have recently announced a new exclusive agreement, which will have Asmodee USA exclusively distributing Pandasaurus' English language games in the United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa (via ICv2). The agreement will include Pandasaurus Games' full catalog of games, including titles like Dinosaur Island, Skate Summer, Tammany Hall, and more, and the new distribution deal will start in early 2023.

Pandasaurus titles like Tammany Hall, The Mind, and Dinosaur Island will be included in the new deal, as will upcoming releases like Skate Summer and Nacho Pile. This deal is in addition to Asmodee USA's recent agreement to exclusively distribute Awaken Realms' English games, though that deal is for distribution worldwide.

"Their library offers a wide range of colorful, immersive games that are unique to the market and a perfect addition to our distribution catalog," said Steve Buckmaster, Interim Head of US Distribution.

Skate Summer releases next week on August 17th and has players moving around town collecting S-K-A-T-E-R upgrades in your quest to become the best skater. You can find the official description for Skate Summer below.

"It's Skate Summer and you're riding the sun-drenched half-pipes of Pelican Park. Locals know there's no ledge too high, no rail too long, and no ramp too dangerous for you and your crew. Nail rad trick combos and show off your skills, but be careful – the longer you stay on your board, the more likely you are to bail! Leave your mark around town, collecting all the S-K-A-T-E-R upgrades from each corner of the board. Get some big air or roll down a ramp to get there even faster! Do you have what it takes to be the best skater, or will you fade into the sunset?"

As for Nacho Pile, the game will have players weighing risk and reward as they stack their nacho plates high, and they will also need to steal matching chips from other players, though that might cause them to lose all of their chips in the process.

Skate Summer retails for $49.95, and you can find out more about the game right here. Nacho Pile will hit stores on September 7th, and you can find out more about the game right here.