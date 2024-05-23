Paper Mario Discovery Hints at Another Nintendo Switch 2 Feature

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is now available on Switch, and it seems Nintendo might have plans for the game on its next system, as well. As revealed by @NintyPrime on Twitter, dataminers have discovered that the game's codebase apparently lists support for 4K, which is not a feature supported on Nintendo Switch. With a new Nintendo system set to be unveiled within the next year, it sounds like we could see 4K support as one of the features, and that we'll see some current Switch games able to use the feature when the system is made available.

Nintendo Games in 4K

As with any leak, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt. Datamines tend to be reliable sources of information, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and Nintendo hasn't even confirmed backwards compatibility just yet. However, this is our best sign yet that the tentatively named "Nintendo Switch 2" will support both 4K resolution as well as backwards compatibility with the current system's library.

If Nintendo really is putting 4K capability into some of its current games in preparation for the new system, that's very good news. We were already impressed with the graphics and performance for The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch, and it's exciting to think it will look even better on the new system. It will also be interesting to see if that happens for other Nintendo Switch games, such as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Metroid Prime 4, or Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

What Do We Know About Nintendo's Next System?

At this time, actual details on Nintendo's new system are very slim. All reports suggest that the system will maintain the ability to switch between handheld and console gaming, and it's been confirmed it will continue to support current Nintendo accounts. The system is also expected to be more powerful, bringing it closer to competitors like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Last year, select journalists at Gamescom were apparently given a chance to see a version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running on the new system. Unlike Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, this doesn't seem to be just a 4K version of the game, but instead an HD remaster that will be released in some form, whether as an upgrade on the eShop, or as a full title sold on store shelves. Last but not least, Nintendo has confirmed that the company plans to continue supporting physical media, so we can expect to still see games sold in stores.

Do you think the next Nintendo system will feature 4K support? What do you want to see from Nintendo Switch 2?