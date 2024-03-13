Nintendo Switch 2: Five Things We Want to See on Nintendo's Next System

After seven years on the market, it seems the Nintendo Switch era could soon come to an end. The Switch has been a very popular system for Nintendo, selling nearly 140 million units worldwide. However, it's clear that the company is starting to wind things down, and many of its planned releases for this year are smaller games, as well as remasters and ports. While Nintendo has yet to officially say that a new console is coming, reports suggest that the tentatively titled "Nintendo Switch 2" will be released later this year or in early 2025. There have been a number of rumors about what the system will be like, and there are certain things fans really want to see. Some of these are pretty obvious, while others are less than guaranteed. Ahead of an official reveal, here's ComicBook.com's list of five features we'd like to see on Nintendo Switch 2.

Portability (Photo: Nintendo) Our first pick is portability. It might seem like a no-brainer, but the ability to switch between handheld and console gaming is one of the best things Nintendo has ever done. After years of releasing two different systems, Nintendo Switch combined portable and couch gaming in a way that totally changed the face of the video game industry. Switch has led to a portable gaming renaissance, as companies like Analogue and Valve have released their own portable platforms over the last seven years. There are also rumors that Sony has plans to release a Vita successor, and that Microsoft is planning some kind of portable. That's all because of Switch's success, and it would be criminal not to continue focusing on portability, while allowing players to enjoy games on their TV screen. Every Switch user has a different preference, and that's a big reason why the system has been so successful. Thankfully, everything that's been revealed so far suggests Switch 2 will continue on the path Nintendo established with the current system.

Better Graphics and Performance (Photo: Capcom) Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have proven that Nintendo Switch games can still look great, but it's becoming increasingly harder for the system to handle a lot of games that release on PlayStation and Xbox. Graphics aren't everything, but a more powerful Switch would open up the number of games that could be released by third-party publishers. Games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could finally be released, and the system could get native versions of titles like Resident Evil 2 instead of cloud versions. No one expects the next Switch to have abilities on par with PS5, but it would be nice to see a graphic upgrade that allows for fewer compromises.

Big Exclusives (Photo: Nintendo) Nintendo has supported Switch with a steady stream of first-party games, and that all started with the system's first year on the market. In 2017, games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey served as a statement about what players could expect to see throughout the system's lifespan. It's important for Nintendo to do that once again with Switch 2, starting off the first year with a stream of major first-party games. It's unlikely we'll see a new Zelda so soon after Tears of the Kingdom, but franchises like Animal Crossing and Mario Kart will be due for new installments, and it would be nice to see some dormant series return, like Star Fox or Donkey Kong Country. There's been some concern that Nintendo won't be able to follow up Switch with another big success, but getting new entries in some of Nintendo's biggest series would help to start things out on the right foot. If Nintendo puts out a steady stream of exclusives, it could help to convince current Switch users that it's time to upgrade.

Backwards Compatibility (Photo: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch library is one of the best that any console has ever had. In addition to Nintendo's own exclusives, the system can play major games from publishers like Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, and more. While some publishers think it would be lucrative to start over from scratch, it would win over a lot more current Switch owners to make all of those games backwards compatible. Switch also has a lot of users that are passionate about physical game cartridges, so making both physical and digital games backwards compatible should remain a priority.