‘Path of Exile’ Confirmed For PS4, Coming This December

Looking for a good adventure game to get you through the overflow of Christmas tunes and holiday cheer? Well, the developers at Grinding Gear Games are here to lend a hand.

The team behind the hit action/role-playing game Path of Exile have finally announced that the game will be making its way to PlayStation 4, after a fairly extended stint on the PC and Xbox One front. What’s more, the game will be arriving just in time for the holidays, alongside a new update for existing versions of Exile. You can see the tweet in full below with the announcement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are proud to announce that Path of Exile is coming to @PlayStation 4! As you know, we’re releasing our 3.5.0 expansion on December 7 and we’re planning to launch it on PlayStation in December also. Check out the PlayStation trailer below! //t.co/MVTGI0AWr8 pic.twitter.com/45mYrrSO0N — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) November 5, 2018

The trailer for the game can also be seen above, giving you an idea of the various tactics you’ll have on hand, as well as the beautiful visuals you can expect on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Here’s a full description for the game in case you missed out on it when it initially launched. Diablo fans, this one’s for you.

“Earn devastating skills and valuable items as you fight your way through the dark continent of Wraeclast. With unrivaled character customization, Path of Exile is an award-winning online Action RPG created by hardcore gamers, for hardcore gamers.”

Furthermore, with Tencent recently investing a majority stake in the independent studio (while letting it keep control of its operations), it allows the Chinese publishing giant to reach out to yet another key audience, alongside Path of Exile’s previous releases, as well as Arena of Valor for Nintendo Switch. Sometime tells us they’re in for a very productive holiday season.

A release date hasn’t been given for Path of Exile on PlayStation 4, but we expect it soon, possibly over the next few days. You can play it now on Xbox One and PC, and we highly suggest doing so if it’s a deep adventure that you’re looking for!