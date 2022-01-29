Pathfinder and Starfinder Tabletop Games Announced

Paizo and Gale Force Nine have announced three tabletop games based off the Pathfinder and Starfinder tabletop roleplaying games. Gale Force Nine will release a trio of new games using Paizo’s IP. The first of these games is Pathfinder: Level 20 and puts players in the roles of kobolds fleeing a Level 19 paladin who is trying to farm for XP to reach Level 20. Pathfinder: Level 20 will be released in April 2022 and will have a retail price of $30.

Two additional games will be released later this year. A Starfinder board game called Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock will be released in Q3 2022, while a Pathfinder card game called Pathfinder: Tall Tales will be released at the end of the year. No other details were released for these new games.

Paizo has published Pathfinder since 2009. Originally offered as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons controversial Fourth Edition ruleset that used a modified version of the D&D 3.5 system, Pathfinder brought in fans with its dedication to a single campaign setting that offered a rich mythology and lore with a world of different adventure opportunities. Paizo also launched Starfinder as a sci-fi spinoff set in the far future that included many of the same races as Pathfinder but with rules for space combat and additional customization.

Gale Force Nine publishes games and miniatures from multiple properties, including Dungeons & Dragons. The publisher’s most popular current games includes a new Dune board game and the popular D&D title Tyrants of the Underdark.

In a press release announcing the partnership, Paizo and Gale Force Nine confirmed that this was a multi-year partnership and that this year’s slate was only the first wave of games.

“The worlds of Pathfinder and Starfinder are fun, diverse, and full of character,” said John-Paul Brisigotti, CEO of Gale Force Nine in a press release. “We are excited to explore them further and offer fans of these games an opportunity to interact with the worlds in a new way.”

“We look forward to partnering with Gale Force Nine in bringing the Pathfinder and Starfinder worlds to life as board games,” added Paizo President, Jeff Alvarez.