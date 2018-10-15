Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dead at 65

Microsoft co-founder and current Seattle Seahawks / Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen has died at age 65, after suffering complications with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. THR reports that the confirmation was made by Allen’s company, Vulcan, Inc. today.

Allen was a tech industry icon, after creating the Microsoft company alongside Bill Gates. He revealed back in October that he was once again fighting cancer, which he had previously contended with back in 2009. He was first diagnosed with lymphoma in 1982, which he cited in his own memoir Idea Man as a major reason for him leaving the Microsoft company he started with Bill Gates, after the two bonded over computers back in high school. He remained on the company’s board of directors until 2000, and accumulated significant wealth through his position as a shareholder (estimated at $20+ billion). He racked up successful new ventures in Aerospace travel, real estate, financial investment, filmmaking, cable television and other ventures (like an early stake in Ticketmaster). He held forty-three patents at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Outside of business, Allen was known to be incredibly philanthropic, donating $2B to charities that included the advancement of science, education, technology, wildlife conservation, arts and community services. His love of sports was also very clear, with him acquiring the Trail Blazers NBA team in 1988, and the Seahawks NFL team in 1996.

Below is the statement released by the Allen family, via Paul’s sister, Judy Allen:

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.”

Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Microsoft has also commented on the tragic loss, with CEO Satya Nadella issuing the following statement:

“Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world. I have learned so much from him — his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft. Our hearts are with Paul’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

R.I.P. Paul Gardner Allen, January 21, 1953 – October 15, 2018. We wish his family and friends thoughts of condolences in their time of mourning.