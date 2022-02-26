HBO Max Debuts Trailer for GameStop Stock Documentary, Gaming Wall Street

HBO Max dropped a trailer for Gaming Wall Street, a documentary about the GameStop stock drama that captured headlines last year. Basically, for anyone who missed out on the cultural flashpoint, a group of Redditors decided to use their sheer numbers to stop an Investment Firm from bankrupting the video game retailer. The online community actually may have saved GameStop and triggered financial Reform as a result. Kieran Culkin narrated the documentary for HBO Max. He summarizes the doc in the trailer by saying the story is “how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.” It was a major news story as other members of WallStreetBets on Reddit banded together to try and prop up a number of companies that were in danger of going under. Now, one of the strangest stories in recent memory gets the big explainer treatment.

“I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street. I saw a great need for access to education about investing,” Demi explained. “We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform to Wall Street.”

“Gaming Wall Street peels back the layers of one of the most talked about news stories in 2021, revealing the systemic issues and underbelly of the financial world,” added Joanna Zwickel, SVP, Documentary Features and Series, Gunpowder & Sky in a press release. “It’s an honor to have this series live on HBO Max.”

These days, GameStop has a new CEO. Hopefully, 2022 doesn’t hold much more of this zany social media content or we’re going to need another documentary.

“Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories. Most recently, he was a Country Leader and oversaw Amazon’s Australia business during a period of substantial growth. He was previously a Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon’s North America Consumer business. Throughout his nearly nine years at Amazon, he also ran a variety of product categories and oversaw strong market share expansion. Mr. Furlong began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was an executive focused on brand, marketing and sales strategies.”

