Major Persona 3 Reload Change Has Fans Divided

Atlus is making a major change with its upcoming remake of Persona 3 that has fans greatly divided. After a long period of anticipation, Atlus finally announced Persona 3 Reload just a few days back, which is poised to be a remake of the original game that features updated visuals, UI, and gameplay mechanics. And although this remake at a baseline level has been met with much excitement, one alteration that Atlus is making with the project has fans torn.

Alongside showing off the initial reveal trailer for Persona 3 Reload just a few days back, Atlus shared some first big details about the remake as well. In doing so, the studio confirmed that it would not be bringing back the voice cast behind the original Persona 3. Instead, Atlus is opting to bring in an entirely new group of actors to record the dialogue for the game. When this news was announced, fans within the Persona community had opinions that were all over the place. While some were excited to hear what a new group of actors could bring to the experience in P3 Reload, others thought that the voices behind the characters in Persona 3 were too iconic to be recast.

The new voice cast for Persona 3 Reload is as follows:

Aigis – Dawn Bennett

Akihiko Sanada – Alejandro Saab

Fuuka Yamagishi – Suzie Yeung

Junpei Iori – Zeno Robinson

Ken Amada – Justine Lee

Mitsuru Kirijo – Allegra Clark

Protagonist – Aleks Le

Shinjiro Aragaki – Justice Slocum

Yukari Takeba – Heather Gonzalez

One reason why this change of actors for Persona 3 Reload has been so divisive is because the original game's cast has become synonymous with Persona 3 to many. And not only did the same actors seen in the initial Persona 3 appear in that title, but they also returned numerous times over in many of the various P3 spin-offs. In short, it's a tall task for a new cast to come in and add their own spin on Persona 3, but perhaps they could end up doing a better job than the initial group.

Currently, Persona 3 Reload doesn't have a specific launch date but it will be releasing in early 2024. Along with being originally confirmed for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, Persona 3 Reload is also slated to come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as well.

How do you feel about Atlus choosing to mix up the voice cast for Persona 3 Reload rather than using the same actors as before? And what do you think about this remake based on what we've been shown so far? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.