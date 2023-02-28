Persona 6 Rumor Shares Disappointing News About Release Date

A new rumor tied to Persona 6 has shared some disappointing news for those who were hoping to play the upcoming RPG sooner rather than later. At this point in time, developer and publisher Atlus hasn't formally shown off Persona 6, although the company has previously made clear that the Persona series would be continuing in the future. And while it remains to be seen if Persona 6 will be unveiled this year, it sounds like fans absolutely shouldn't expect it to launch before 2023 wraps up.

Based on new info from insider "Im A Hero Too" on ResetEra, Persona 6 has recently been delayed internally at Atlus, which means there is an "absolute zero chance" that it releases in 2023. They went on to state that the next mainline entry in the Persona series does now have a new targeted release window, but it was said that they weren't allowed to share this info.

Adding more of their own conjecture to the mix, this insider claimed that Atlus might look to first release its remake of Persona 3 prior to that of Persona 6. Within the past month, it was shared that a wholly new version of Persona 3 was also in the works and would feature mechanics similar to those found in Persona 5. And while this project has yet to be disclosed by Atlus just yet, we could learn about its existence in the coming months.

Again, given the nature of this rumor tied to Persona 6, it's important to take everything that has been outlined with a major grain of salt. Given that Atlus has yet to even reveal an initial trailer for Persona 6, it's hard to know just how accurate these details could be. Still, if there is any legitimacy to this, you should definitely plan on waiting a bit longer to get your own hands on Persona 6.

