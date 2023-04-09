Persona 3 Remake Footage Potentially Leaked Online

It looks as though the first gameplay footage from the much-rumored remake of Persona 3 has now appeared online. Over the course of the past year, a handful of reports and rumors have suggested that developer Atlus is currently working on a remake of the PlayStation 2-era JRPG, Persona 3, that will have much more in common with the recent Persona 5. And while Atlus has yet to confirm that this will be happening, a new leak might have now confirmed as much.

As of today, the first clip of gameplay footage from this remake of Persona 3 began circulating on social media and other parts of the internet. The footage (which you can watch for yourself right here) sees the character Yukari engaging in a combat animation with an enemy. As for where this video is said to stem from, the user in question that brought it to light claims that it was shown off by Sega in an internal meeting back in 2021.

As for the legitimacy of this leak, well, there's quite a bit in its favor to prove that it's real. For starters, even though this animation is quite similar to those that were seen in Persona 5, many of the more specific UI elements are entirely new and weren't seen in the latest Persona entry. Furthermore, these character models are more than simple upgrades that would be seen in a simple remaster and have clearly been designed from scratch. Although this could be a fan-made creation, it would have to be of an incredibly high quality for such a fake to be pulled off.

Per usual with leaks of this nature, be sure to take what has been shown here with a pretty big grain of salt. Although there is some definite legitimacy to what has been shared with this Persona 3 remake, we've seen similar leaks like this in the past proven to be false. With that in mind, don't get too excited just yet until Atlus itself verifies that it is remaking Persona 3 for modern platforms.

Do you think that this newly leaked footage is indeed from a Persona 3 remake? And if so, when do you expect that Atlus will formally announce this project? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.