Persona Insider Claims Persona 3 Remake Reveal Is Coming "Soon"

A notable Persona insider has claimed that developer and publisher Atlus will "soon" be revealing its much-rumored remake of Persona 3. In recent months, a lot of steam has been building toward a potential announcement of a new iteration of the classic JRPG. Much of this speculation tied to a remake of Persona 3 has come about thanks to leaked footage that seemed to show the game in action. And while Atlus still hasn't said a word about this highly-speculated remake, it doesn't sound like that will continue to be true for much longer.

Based on a new statement from a dataminer that goes by the name Pan-hime, Atlus is gearing up to properly announce the remake of Persona 3. Pan-hime didn't provide specifics about when this reveal could come to fruition, but the fact that they're being this direct implies that they might have some insider info on the situation. Beyond this, it was also said that the recent focus from Atlus to release its games across all platforms should continue, which implies that this remake of Persona 3 could come to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

look, all I know is p3 remake will be announced soon and p5t isn't a fighting game and not an akechi game — Pan-hime – ペルソナ待合室 (@regularpanties) June 3, 2023

At this point in time, multiple Persona insiders in recent weeks have been indicating that Persona 3 Remake will be unveiled shortly. One user on ResetEra teased specifically that the announcement is set to take place at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. If true, this means that Atlus would show up in some capacity during the broadcast next week on June 11 to reveal this new version of Persona 3. Assuming that this does come to pass, we'll be sure to share the news of that announcement with you here on ComicBook.com once it takes place.

[H/T The Gamer]