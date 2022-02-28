Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Confirms Addition of Long-Awaited Feature

The new remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is set to arrive on modern consoles in just a few short weeks. Prior to that time, however, developer Atlus has now confirmed that the game will be getting a feature that many fans have been pleading for. Although this feature is one that Atlus has stated won’t come to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax until a couple of months after its release, its inclusion will make the game drastically better overall.

In a new message from Atlus producer Kazuhisa Wada on social media, it was confirmed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be receiving rollback netcode at a time later this summer. If you’re unfamiliar with what this is, essentially, rollback netcode is associated with online play for fighting games and is often considered the best of the best for competitive purposes. Without getting too deep into what rollback offers, this feature is one that allows players to more easily see what their opponents are going to do in-game before the inputs are actually made. So in simplest terms, the addition of rollback netcode in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will make the game’s online portion that much better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#P4AU Producer Wada-san has a very exciting message! 💥



Rollback Netcode comes to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer for Steam and PS4! #P25th pic.twitter.com/hduHjRTmZl — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 28, 2022

Sadly, this announcement from Atlus does come with a couple of caveats. For starters, only those who play Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4 or PC will be able to receive this rollback netcode implementation. This means that those looking to buy the game on Nintendo Switch will essentially be getting a lesser version of the title. The other notable bit of information, as mentioned, is that rollback won’t be implemented at launch and instead will be coming further down the line. However, this caveat is something that Atlus mentioned months ago and already told fans not to expect for release.

Although rollback won’t be coming to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax until later in 2022, the game itself is poised to hit store shelves in only a couple of weeks. Specifically, it’s set to arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 17th.

How do you feel about P4AU being confirmed to now receive rollback netcode? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.