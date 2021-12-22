Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Won’t Feature Rollback Netcode at Launch

Atlus made the surprising announcement at the start of this month that it would be bringing back Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in early 2022 for modern platforms. This new iteration of the Persona 4 fighting game is poised to contain all of the content that was seen in previous versions of the game, along with some added visual upgrades. For many fans, though, the biggest wish for this new release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax has been to see the addition of rollback netcode, which aids in online play. And while this feature doesn’t sound like it will be present right away, it might show up down the road.

Speaking to Famitsu (via ryokutya2089) recently, Atlus’ Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that this upcoming release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will not feature rollback netcode out of the gate. Even though this confirmation is something that a number of fans will find disappointing, Wada didn’t shoot down the notion that rollback netcode could arrive through a patch after the game ends up releasing. Further details on when this could happen weren’t given, but it definitely sounds like Atlus is looking into this depending on the game’s success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of success, Wada indicated that the strong sales of Persona 4 Golden on PC is what has allowed Atlus to pour resources into this new version of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in the first place. Essentially, Atlus sounds like it’s really taking its time to make grand decisions related to the future of the Persona series on consoles depending on how players respond. So if this new version of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax really ends up taking off, perhaps we’ll see much more done with the game as time goes on.

The one thing we know for certain about Persona 4 Arena Ultimax right now is that it will arrive next year on March 17 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Based on some other recent rumors, Persona 4 Golden may also end up coming to consoles at some point in 2022, although Atlus hasn’t confirmed this to be true just yet.

[H/T Siliconera]