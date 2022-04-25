Persona 4 Golden Could Reportedly Release for PS4 and Switch Soon

✖

It looks like the beloved JRPG Persona 4 Golden could finally be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. Over the past year (or more), we've continued to hear numerous different rumors about how P4G could end up coming to consoles at some point. And while none of those rumors haven't led to an official announcement from Atlus just yet, it seems like we could end up hearing something from the Japanese company soon enough.

According to a video game industry insider that goes by the name Zippo, Atlus has completed development on the PS4 and Switch versions of Persona 4 Golden. This new report didn't say when Atlus could opt to actually release these ports, but it was speculated that the pricepoint on consoles will be higher when compared to the PC version of P4G. Assuming that this information is true and the games are now finished, it seems likely that Atlus would opt to release them sometime soon.

One major reason why this report makes sense is because Atlus has already confirmed that it will have a new Persona announcement to share this month. As part of celebrating the 25th anniversary of Persona, Atlus has promised to make a number of different announcements related to the franchise over the course of this year. Since April's Persona announcement hasn't taken place just yet, it seems we could learn more about Persona 4 Golden coming to consoles as early as this week.

It's also worth stressing that Zippo has a pretty good track record when it comes to Persona-related scoops. Back in 2021, they were one of the first people to report that Atlus would be remastering Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which released on new platforms earlier this year. With this in mind, it definitely seems like P4G will come to PS4 and Switch at some point, it's just hard to know when.

Do you think that it's only a matter of time until Persona 4 Golden comes to PS4 and Switch? And will you look to buy these new console ports if they do release? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.