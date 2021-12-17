Persona 4 Golden Leak May Tease PS4 and Nintendo Switch Remaster

A recent leak associated with Persona 4 Golden may have teased that the game will soon be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Just last week, Atlus announced that it would be bringing the spin-off fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to these platforms in just a few short months in March 2022. And while a release of Persona 4 Golden wasn’t said to be coming as well to these consoles, it looks like that might very well be happening.

Spotted by user @ScrambledFaz on Twitter recently, the official Atlus website seems to have indicated that P4G is well on its way to PS4 and Switch. Specifically, Atlus made available something called the “Midnight Channel Collection” for Nintendo Switch and PS4. This bundle is said to include both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in a single package for a lower cost. At this point in time, the collection is only available to snag for PC since P4G is already available via Steam. However, the website also briefly showed that this same collection would be purchasable for PS4 and Switch, before later being changed.

Adding /v2 after the P4AU website address shows the midnight channel collection for PS4 and Switch pic.twitter.com/QKwrKbRrgX — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) December 15, 2021

At this point in time, the biggest question surrounding this leak involves its nature. Is the appearance of this Midnight Channel Collection for PS4 and Switch something that Atlus meant to disclose, or was it just a complete accident? For now, we still don’t know either way, which means we shouldn’t outright assume that Persona 4 Golden will be coming to these new platforms.

That being said, one prominent video game leaker did assert earlier this week that Atlus is very much planning to bring Persona 4 Golden to new hardware at some point in 2022. When taking this new leak into account with this rumor, it definitely seems like we could end up hearing something official from Atlus at some point in the near future.

So what do you think about this whole situation? Can you see a scenario where Atlus finally remasters Persona 4 Golden for new home consoles? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.