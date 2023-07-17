New Persona Fighting Game Rumored to Be in Development

Atlus is rumored to be developing a new fighting game in the Persona series. Following the release of Persona 5 back in 2017, Atlus has continued to release a number of different spin-offs tied to that sub-series. This slate has included Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Strikers, the upcoming Persona 5 Tactica, and the expanded Persona 5 Royal. Curiously, though, a fighting game hasn’t come about in recent years outside of a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax which arrived in 2022. Luckily, for those that have been wanting a new fighting game tied to Persona, it sounds like Atlus is in the process of creating one.

According to @MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter, who has leaked accurate Persona information in the past, Atlus is still in the process of working on a new fighting game of some sort. When responding to one inquiry on social media, it was said that the original concept for this new fighting title was created back in 2015. Although it has been a long time since this idea was established, the game itself is still said to be alive in some manner. That being said, whatever form the title now exists as is said to be quite different from this initial concept.

https://twitter.com/MbKKssTBhz5/status/1680381223611297792

Currently, Atlus already has a variety of Persona titles slated to release in the future. Outside of the aforementioned Persona 5 Tactica, a remake of Persona 3, titled Persona 3 Reload, is also planned to arrive in early 2024. Persona 6 is also likely in development, even though Atlus itself has yet to announce the title. And even when looking beyond the Persona series, Atlus is also creating Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is a new RPG from the studio. With all of this in mind, it’s hard to know where a new fighting game might fit in, but it’s surely something that fans of Persona 4 Arena continue to hope for.

How would you feel about a new Persona fighting game releasing in the future? And what would you like to see from such a title if it were to come about?