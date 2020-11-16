PewDiePie Fan Shocks the Streamer With His Own Pokemon Card

✖

One of PewDiePie’s fans decided to surprise the streamer with his own Pokemon card. There are so many people that just love the YouTube star’s output., and that leads to pretty wonderful fan art. Melodic_M posts their art on Instagram, and you should absolutely check out the cool stuff over there, caught Pewdiepie’s eye. When he encountered the video of the card, he was enthused by the honor. “H*** yeah! Ah, that’s sick!” Pewdiepie said of the artwork. “Dope, I like it. Got the holographics, cool!” The post made the rounds on Reddit back at the beginning of November and quickly spread throughout the Internet. Funnily enough, editing Pokemon cards as art has become a big source of custom work in recent years. Personal stores extending artwork or just making new cards entirely is a definitive lane for a lot of artists.

The Youtube actually has some pretty high-profile fans among active posters. MrBeast actually did an interview recently where he discussed why he liked Pewdiepie. He told 100 Thieves that it had a ton to do with how he carried himself. “I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not gonna say names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in his position, that would just be arrogant and just be a giant p**ck,” he joked on the show.

Also of note this year was Logic, the rapper, buying a rare Charizard for $180,000 at auction. The MC explained that because of his upbringing, there was no way he could grab these cards before now. But, with the boost of his musical career, he’s free to live out those childhood dreams.

He wrote on Instagram, “When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

Who else would you like to see get their own personal Pokemon card? Let us know down in the comments!