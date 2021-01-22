PewDiePie Announces YouTube Return and Teases "Big Reveal"

✖

After taking some time off to start the year, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is set to finally make a return to YouTube over the weekend. The ever-popular content creator announced his return on Instagram where he said that he’ll have a new video going live soon and that something pretty major might be coming with it.

PewDiePie’s next video is set to drop sooner than you might think, as it will go live tomorrow on Saturday, January 23. This will be the first video that has come about since he announced earlier in the month that he would be taking a brief break from the platform citing his health as the reason. “I might not stream for a while either, just to take some full time off, and come back fully charged. So I’ll be offline for a week, two weeks, maybe three weeks. I don’t know,” he said at the time. “I know it’s kind of a ball-buster to end here, but I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it.”

While PewDiePie’s return on its own would always prompt intrigue and excitement from fans, the creator is really hyping things up this time around. In his video that was posted to Instagram, PewDiePie said that he’ll have a “big reveal” to share. While he declined to say what this reveal of sorts could be, anything and everything seems like it could be in play. This is PewDiePie, after all.

At the moment, it's uncertain when this new return video from PewDiePie will drop on YouTube tomorrow. That said, if it ends up being noteworthy, we'll share it with you here on ComicBook.com once it goes live.

