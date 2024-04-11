Planet of the Apes TTRPG Announced

Magnetic Press is developing a Planet of the Apes RPG. Today, Magnetic Press via its Magnetic Press Play imprint announced that Pit was developing a Planet of the Apes tabletop roleplaying game based on the original five-film series. The game will use the D6MV system, a modern update of the West End Games D6 System used in the original Star Wars RPG, Ghostbusters RPG, and Men in Black RPG. Veteran RPG developer Andrew E.C. Gaska (lead narrative designer of the Alien RPG) is leading a team that includes writers tied to the Planet of the Apes franchise and RPG designers.

Magnetic Press Play will publish two rulebooks for the game – a Core Rulebook and The ANSA Files featuring source material tied to the original films, novels, and comics. Players will be able to play as Chimpanzees, Orangutan, or Gorillas tied to Ape City, humans (both astronauts or tribal humans), or even mutants with psychic powers.

Additionally, Magnetic Press Play will publish a Forbidden Zone Campaign Boxed Set containing an adventure book, maps, dice, and a GM screen, along with a miniatures set with various character types (both human, ape, and monstrosity).

"Planet of the Apes is, without question, one of the greatest science fiction franchises ever," says Mike Kennedy, Magnetic Press's founder and Publisher. "It is not only an exciting high concept, but it does what great sci-fi does best: holding a mirror up to society. The Planet of the Ape RPG will contain all of that political intrigue while also giving players a vast and dangerous world to explore full of brand-new mysteries and adventures to experience first-hand. Andrew E.C. Gaska has gathered an incredible team of brilliant artists and writers to expand upon this classic scenario, and we are thrilled to have creators involved that are passionate about the franchise. We have many plans for both human and ape, and this launch is just the beginning."

Players will be able to pre-order the Planets of the Ape RPG from Magnetic Press's website soon. More details can be found on the game's website.



