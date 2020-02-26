PlatinumGames Announces Project G.G.

PlatinumGames announced its newest game this week by revealing to the world Project G.G. The developer that’s responsible for games in the Bayonetta series as well as newer hits like Astral Chain shared a first look at Project G.G. on Wednesday with a new trailer that teases all sorts of heroic deeds when facing off against some sort of invasion. We get to see a dramatic rescue of a trapped dog, a hero who looks like they’re pulled straight out of Ultraman, and a Kaiju-like monster that the players will apparently be facing off against. No information on a release date or platforms has been announced.

The dramatic trailer shows off the city setting where an attack is underway and a dog’s been left behind. Jumping in at the last moment to save the pup is a character who uses some sort of power to match the monster’s size while piloting (or turning into) some sort of giant mechanical suit. It ends before we get to see the two parties truly clash, but it’s clear from this trailer the audience this game is made for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hideki Kamiya, the chief game designer for PlatinumGames, shared a message with the studio’s fans alongside the trailer. This game is “the powerful conclusion” to Kamiya’s superhero trilogy, according to the trailer, but it’s also more than that to PlatinumGames since it’s the first game the company is self-publishing.

Kamiya said self-publishing the game allows the studio to make its own choices with Project G.G., but it’s also uncharted territory for PlatinumGames.

PlatinumGames is proud to announce the next game from director Hideki Kamiya: Project G.G.! This all-new, heroic title is a big step for PlatinumGames as our first 100% pure Platinum IP!https://t.co/5i8iwBAmyk #platinum4 pic.twitter.com/V9zaKeSoA0 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) February 26, 2020

“Of course, that has its downsides, too,” Kamiya said about self-publishing the game. “We’ll be taking on new risks that we’ve never had to assume before as a contracted developer. Having full control over the Project G.G. IP gives us a ton of freedom, but also a ton of responsibility. Still, I think we can harness that sense of responsibility and turn it into motivation to make Project G.G. the best game it can be.”

Kamiya added that Project G.G. was a “starting line” and not the finish line but that he and PlatinumGames are “looking forward to running the race.”

The Project G.G. name is a working title for the game, so expect to see that changed in the future when more details are revealed.