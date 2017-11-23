Check Your Inboxes for This 20% Off Coupon From PlayStation

PlayStation owners should start checking their inboxes soon to make sure they receive their 20-percent-off coupon if they participated in a recent PlayStation promotion.

For those that took part in the Day 1 Digital Coupon Offer that started back in September, one of the best incentives aside from getting a few new games was the promise of a decent percentage off of a future purchase. More and more users have begun reporting that they’re now finding their codes upon checking their inboxes, so now would be the time go give yours a look and see if you have one coming your way. Some say that they haven’t received theirs yet, but that just means that more are on the way.

If you don’t remember the details of the September promo, you might’ve earned yourself a coupon without even knowing it, especially if you decided to pick up a few games between September and November.

“Purchase two or more participating full games from PlayStation Store included in the Day 1 Digital grid between September 5, 2017 12:01 AM PT and November 7, 2017 11:59PM PT and receive a discount coupon code for 20% off one PlayStation Store transaction. Discount applies to all items purchased in the transaction to which the coupon is applied except third party applications, pre-orders and subscriptions.”

Like any promotion, this deal has some restrictions based on where you live, so check the full promotional details through the official announcement to make sure you qualify. But the best part of this discount that you might’ve noticed in the description is that it applies to 20 percent off of one transaction, not just one game. That means that you can load up as many games as your digital cart can hold during all of the PlayStation savings that are going on right now around Black Friday.

You’re limited to just one code per account, but that’s more than enough to get everything you need from the PlayStation Store. Your code expires on Dec. 19, so while you’ll still have plenty of time to use it after this weekend, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready for it if you receive it soon to make the most of the discounts.