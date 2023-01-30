PS6 Rumor Teases Sony's Plans for Next PlayStation Console

New rumors tied to the PlayStation 6 have started to circle on the internet this week. Even though the PlayStation 5 is only a little more than two years old, Sony as a company is already likely putting together broad plans for when its next PlayStation console might see the light of day. And while these plans surely won't be shared with fans for a very, very long time, it sounds like Sony is looking to go in a bit of a different direction with the jump between PS5 and PS6.

According to one Tom Henderson, who has had insider information in the past tied to PlayStation, Sony might not be planning an expected mid-generation upgrade for the PS5. While the PS4 era saw an improved "PS4 Pro" console come out after a few years, Henderson states that a "Pro" model of the PS5 doesn't seem to be in the works based on what he knows. Instead, Sony is just looking further down the road and is already preparing for the PS6 as its next leap in technology.

As for if there's going to be a Pro version this generation, I'm not entirely sure. It doesn't feel like the regular version has been fully utilized yet and probably won't be on mass until the end of the year. All I can say is that I've heard more about the PS6 than a PS5 Pro. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

When it comes to the reason for this decision, Henderson states that Sony feels like the PS5 in its current form has yet to reach its full potential. As such, rather than releasing a new console with even higher specs, Sony feels like developers can still keep tapping into more potential that lies with the PS5 right now.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this is all just a rumor for the time being, so take what has been shared with a grain of salt. Sony's plans for the PS6 are likely not set in stone whatsoever which means that everything that has been outlined could change drastically in the coming years. Still, if what has been outlined is factual, it's interesting to hear how Sony is currently viewing the PS5 and the eventual jump to the PS6.

What do you think about this new rumor associated with the PS6? And do you think it would be a good call for Sony to not opt to release a "PS5 Pro" console in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.