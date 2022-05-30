PS5 Pro Speculation Likely Debunked

✖

A recent rumor involving the potential release of a PlayStation 5 Pro in the coming years seems to have been debunked. Just a few days back, a Chinese electronics company by the name of TCL Technology teased in a financial presentation that the PS5 Pro and a new model of the Xbox Series X would be launching at some point in 2023 or 2024. And while this news made many fans feel quite torn, it sounds like TCL doesn't have any insider information on Sony's upcoming plans.

As VentureBeat noted in its story on this situation, TCL's decision to mention the PS5 Pro in this presentation was done purely from a speculative standpoint. In short, TCL is in the business of selling televisions and one of the ways that it sees itself being able to sell more units is by mentioning upcoming gaming hardware that could be arriving. If TCL had any insider info about happenings at both Sony and Microsoft, it would surely be required to keep this information secretive thanks to non-disclosure agreements. Because TCL so blatantly mentioned the PS5 Pro and a new Xbox in its presentation, though, it can be safely assumed that this was speculation from the company and nothing more.

It's worth noting that even though TCL may not have any concrete info on the PS5 Pro, that doesn't mean that Sony isn't looking to one day create this console. In fact, both Sony and Microsoft released mid-generation console upgrades in the previous PS4 and Xbox One life cycles. As such, it can be safely assumed that both companies will end up doing something similar in the future with PS5 and Xbox Series X. Still, TCL's mention of these potential platforms shouldn't be indicative of anything at this moment in time.

Do you still think it's only a matter of time until we end up seeing Sony release a PS5 Pro? And when do you think that this new PlayStation hardware might actually come about? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.