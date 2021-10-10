PlayStation’s Free Game Trials Adds Third Game

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation has been testing out a new Game Trials feature in select regions for the PlayStation 5. Specifically, both Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure were both made totally free as a trial for a limited time to folks in the United Kingdom. And it would appear that there now is at least one further video game in the mix, though seemingly not for PS5: Biomutant.

The announcement of Biomutant taking part in the Game Trials feature was made recently and largely is in line with the previous two titles. According to the official Twitter account for the video game, the Biomutant Game Trial is also only available until the very end of October 28th and lasts for five hours in total. This is also only available in the United Kingdom and Canada, whereas the previous two titles had reportedly been limited to the United Kingdom.

There are major caveats attached to the Game Trials feature, however, and that goes for the addition of Biomutant as well. The time of the trial — the five hours total accessibility — begins the moment it starts downloading, and it would appear that this is for the PS4 version of Biomutant only, which is contrary to the game trials for both Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure being for PS5 only. Once the time limit on any of the trials is up, regardless of whether you played during that time or not, players will need to then purchase the title at full price to keep playing if they want.

As for Biomutant itself, the video game is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is expected to release versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the future but is playable on those consoles via backwards compatibility. Our review of the PS4 version, played on a PS5, gave Biomutant a 3 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Biomutant right here.

