PlayStation Makes Two PS5 Games Free-to-Play for Limited Time

PlayStation is making two popular PlayStation 5 titles completely free-to-play for a limited time. Although these games in question won’t be able to be experienced in their entirety, this marks the start of a new initiative from Sony to allow PS5 owners to test out certain titles in a trial format before potentially purchasing them. And while only two games are part of this service right now, it stands to reason that we’ll see more games become available in this manner over time.

Starting on October 1 and lasting until October 28, those on PlayStation 5 can currently download and play Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. In the case of Death Stranding, PS5 owners will be able to try the game out for a full 6 hours before being locked out from playing any further. With Sackboy: A Big Adventure, this trial will only last for 5 hours instead. To download either title for yourself, you’ll simply have to visit each game’s page on the PlayStation Store and select the trial option that should be clearly labeled.

https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1444194726924759041

While this opportunity might seem like a great one for many PlayStation fans, it does come with some major caveats. For starters, this offering is only available for PS5 owners. Even though both of these titles are also available on PS4, this is something that Sony is only giving to those who own the company’s next-gen console.

In addition, the game timers in question start the moment that you begin to download either game. So if you don’t have free time to play Death Stranding Director’s Cut or Sackboy: A Big Adventure at a given time, you might want to hold off on downloading either game until you know that you can immediately jump in to play once the download finishes.

Still, despite these caveats, this is a cool new service to see PlayStation offer up and will hopefully only continue to grow over time. Assuming that PlayStation does do game trials again in the future, what PS5 titles would you like to see made available for free in this manner? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.