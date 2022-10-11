PlayStation Exclusive Marvel's Iron Man VR Is Coming to Meta Quest

Marvel's Iron Man VR, a virtual reality game which has only been on the PlayStation platform since it released around two years ago, is now coming to the Meta Quest 2, Meta announced this week. The announcement was shared during the most recent Meta Connect event where Meta talked about virtual reality and its continued push towards an interconnected metaverse. The Iron Man game will come to the Meta Quest 2 on November 3rd, Meta said in the same announcement, so those who already have one of those devices won't have to wait long to play it there.

The Marvel's Iron Man VR game is one which puts players in Iron Man's suit and allows them to fly around as the hero while performing mid-air maneuvers during combat and firing off repulsor blasts among other Iron Man-esque activities. It's only ever been released for the PlayStation 4, though you of course needed a PlayStation VR headset to play it. That'll change soon, however.

"Take to the skies in Tony Stark's iconic Iron Man armor," a recap of the Meta Connect event said after it concluded. "Travel the world and face off against Ghost, a hacker with a dangerous drone army and a mysterious connection to Stark's past. Packed full of deep-cut references for longtime Marvel fans, this is the closest you can get to inhabiting Iron Man's armor, short of building your own."

This announcement coincided with another from Meta where it said that it'd acquired three different studios. One of those was Camouflaj, the developers of Marvel's Iron Man VR. Though Camouflaj was indeed acquired by Meta, the game itself is still owned by Sony which is why Meta thanked its "partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment" in the release date announcement for Marvel's Iron Man VR.

For those who still have a PlayStation VR headset and are planning on upgrading to the PlayStation VR2 device whenever it comes out, it's worth pointing out that Sony has already said PlayStation VR games won't be compatible with the new headset. Neither Sony nor Camouflaj have announced plans at this time to preserve Marvel's Iron Man VR in any way on the PlayStation VR2.