Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Gameplay Demo, Launch Window Revealed

During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, developer Insomniac Games revealed a new gameplay trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The game will release during the PS5 launch window, and seems to feature the classic platforming action that the series has been known for since 2002. There are some notable differences this time around, however! Ratchet and Clank are joined by a new playable character in their latest adventure, a female Lombax. Prior to the show, host Geoff Keighley said that he would try to find out more information about the character, but Insomniac still seems pretty tight-lipped. For now, fans will just have to wait to learn more until the game's release gets closer.

The gameplay demo certainly provides an interesting new look at the game! While Rift Apart was first showcased during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June, little information was provided about the game. So far, the graphics seem to be a big step-up from previous series entries. It's clear that Rift Apart will make great use of the PS5's graphic abilities.

Of course, graphics are far less important than gameplay, particularly since this was a gameplay trailer! In the video, Insomniac showcased the game's new rift mechanic, which will allow players to quickly move between different worlds and locations. From what was shown, the PlayStation 5's abilities make the process almost instantaneous, as Ratchet quickly moves between worlds. The game will see the heroes using this ability to visit a number of planets from previous entries in the series.

With Rift Apart releasing during the PS5 launch window, Insomniac will have two games available during that time; Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also currently slated as a launch game for the system. The title will build-off the ending of Marvel's Spider-Man, in which Miles gets bit by a spider that gives him similar powers to Peter Parker. Between these two titles, it certainly seems like Insomniac Games is going to play a major role in the success of the PlayStation 5!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? What did you think of the new trailer?

