PlayStation Now Reveals New Additions for May

May has now arrived which means Sony has now revealed the latest titles that are joining PlayStation Now, the game streaming platform available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As usual, three new titles have joined the platform for this month, with each coming from a very different genre.

The first game coming to PlayStation Now in May is that of Team Ninja's Nioh. The action-adventure Soulslike first released back in 2017 and has gone on to spawn a sequel which released last year. Unlike some other additions to PS Now, Nioh also has no exit date from the service meaning that you don't have a set window of time to check it out before it departs for good.

The second title for May is then that of Jump Force. Bandai Namco's fighting game that features a number of characters from popular anime franchises released back in 2018 and has since received quite a bit of add-on content. Although the game hasn't been all that well-received by some, its addition to PS Now means you can now try it out to see if it lines up with your own personal taste. Jump Force, however, will only be playable through August 2, 2021.

Last but not least, Streets of Rage 4 is also coming to PlayStation Now and might serve as the most notable title on this list. The reason for this is because Streets of Rage 4 only just launched last year. Not only is it the newest game on this list, but it's also one that will be sticking around for quite a bit. Sony won't remove Streets of Rage 4 from the platform until later this year on November 1, 2021.

All in all, this is another solid month for PlayStation Now. When combined with the recent upgrade that Sony rolled out for PS Now as a whole, it looks as though the company continues to invest quite a bit in this program.

All three games in question here aren't available to snag on PS Now just yet, but they will be available beginning tomorrow, May 4. If you'd like to subscribe to PlayStation Now for yourself, you can do so on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for only $9.99 per month.