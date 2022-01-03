PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for January 2022

As is typical, PlayStation today announced a set of new additions to the PlayStation Now service that are being added tomorrow, January 4th. In total, the games streaming service will add six distinct titles: Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition.

While, much like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now titles often rotate in and out of the service, none of the above have been added with attached expiration dates. Often larger games will be announced for the service and when they are coming to it as well as when they are leaving it, but that is not the case this time. The amount of time that Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, for example, will be available via PlayStation Now is indefinite at the moment.

“Assume the role of a survivor in the open world sandbox, zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society,” the description from PlayStation of Unturned, one of the lesser-known video games in the new batch, reads. “Work with your friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Find weapons and supplies to survive against the zombies and gain experience points which can be used for upgrades while you progress through the game. Survive online and battle together with up to 24 friends thanks to dedicated servers or share the adventure at home in split-screen multiplayer.”

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition are all set to become available on PlayStation Now to subscribers starting tomorrow, January 4th. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you’re somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

What do you think of the new additions to PlayStation Now? Are you excited to check any of these out?