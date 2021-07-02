PlayStation Users Petition to Cancel Hideo Kojima's Rumored Xbox Game

✖

Barely anything for certain is known about Hideo Kojima’s next game, but already some people are trying to get that new game canceled. Specifically, some disgruntled PlayStation users who’ve hear the rumors about Kojima’s next game potentially being an Xbox exclusive have banded together to petition that the game be canceled.

The petition in question can be seen through Change.org with a modest 225 signatures on it at the time of publishing, a total made even more modest by the fact that many people signed it to parody the original intent. Responses to the section of the petition where people can list their reasons for signing it included a mix of declarations from Xbox and PlayStation users alike. The comment section contained the expected levels of console war comments from people entrenched on their respective sides while many said they’d signed the petition just to comment and say how ridiculous others were for seriously putting their name on the declaration.

A petition is circulating on https://t.co/VZkm9mmEaf to cancel kojima project with Xbox lol pic.twitter.com/bTKDNhml1A — Mr..Keema (@KeemaMr) July 2, 2021

“Kojima is betraying his loyal fans. He has been blinded by greed,” the petition reads. “We must help him come back to the winning side. PLEASE SHARE THIS PETITION EVERYWHERE.

“Not everyone has good enough internet to stream games. Not everyone has enough money to buy a new console or build a new pc. Please Kojima, dont leave us.”

At this point, it’s hard to tell from the comments how many of the people are actually being fussy PlayStation owners who don’t want Kojima to make an Xbox game between those who signed in protest of the petition. Responses like the tweet above shared on other forms of social media are much more clear, however, with people mocking the intent of the petition.

Petitions aside, the plans for Kojima’s next game haven’t been made public yet. These Xbox discussions first surfaced online within the past few weeks and were corroborated by a GamesBeat report which suggested that Kojima and Microsoft had signed a letter of intent to work together and iron out details for a new Xbox game. These talks have reportedly been going on for months during which time Kojima fans have stirred themselves up into a frenzy trying to figure out if his new game will be a PlayStation exclusive, a Silent Hills project, or something else entirely.