Xbox and Hideo Kojima Have Reportedly Reached Tentative Agreement to Work on New Game

News has been circling for some time now that Hideo Kojima, who is the iconic game developer that most notably created the Metal Gear Solid franchise, will be working with Xbox Game Studios on his next project. And while neither party has confirmed that this is something that will actually be happening just yet, a new report that has emerged has now revealed that such an announcement is even closer to taking place.

According to GamesBeat, Kojima and the team at Xbox have now reached a tentative agreement to work together on the next title from Kojima Productions. Specifically, the two entities are said to have signed a letter of intent, which is a major milestone when it comes to any publisher and developer collaborating with one another. From here, Kojima and Xbox will begin to work out the specific parameters and details of what this new title will look like before then moving forward with development.

While there is no guarantee that a letter of intent will lead to this game actually manifesting under Xbox's label, the fact that this agreement has been signed shows that things are quite likely to become official in the future. In fact, this report goes on to state that Xbox is so confident that Kojima will end up working with the company that it has already started to beef up its Cloud Gaming team. In the past, Kojima is said to have been working on a game that utilized Cloud technology and was also reported to have at one point been looking to collaborate with Google Stadia.

It's important to stress, however, that just because Kojima Productions may end up working with Xbox doesn't mean that Microsoft will end up buying the studio. In all likelihood, Kojima Productions should continue to remain independent, meaning that it could work with a number of other publishers in the future. For now, though, it sounds as though Xbox and Kojima have found common ground with one another and could announce such a partnership at any time in the future.

So what do you make of this new report involving Kojima and Xbox? And what type of game would you like to see Kojima Productions create next? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.