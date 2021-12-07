New PlayStation Plus Free Games for December Now Available

The free PlayStation Plus video games for December 2021 are now officially available. The subscription service’s freebie rotation this month includes Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, and Mortal Shell. Additionally, the three extra PlayStation VR titles The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall remain available to claim. Beyond that, however, there are some very specific caveats to the new offerings.

More specifically, Godfall: Challenger Edition is for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 while Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell are both for PlayStation 4. Godfall: Challenger Edition is also… not the normal, full Godfall experience. Instead, the Challenger Edition essentially drops players into endgame-level modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. In order to access the game’s campaign, Challenger Edition players will need to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition.

Beyond all of that, the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free games apply for December 2021’s titles. Only subscribers can claim them, and even then only for a limited time. These titles are all tied to the subscription as well, so if a player that has claimed a game lets their subscription lapse, access to the claimed video game will be revoked until the subscription is active once again. That said, claimed titles remain attached to the account, so access to all of them will be restored at that point.

The whole lot, including the additional PlayStation VR titles, will rotate out on January 3rd. At this point, there is no telling what January's PlayStation Plus free video games might be, but it seems fair to assume that they will leak ahead of time.

