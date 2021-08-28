PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2021 Potentially Leaked

✖

The upcoming slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of September 2021 seems to have potentially leaked ahead of time. Leaks of this nature have become commonplace with PS Plus in recent months, and while we won't officially know if these are the games that will be coming to the service for a few more days, the lineup absolutely seems like a plausible one.

The way in which this forthcoming PlayStation Plus slate seems to have leaked comes courtesy of the French publication Dealabs. According to this site, the three games in question that we are going to get in the coming month will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator Hunting Grounds. Dealabs notably said that rumors of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Jett coming to PS Plus have been false, which is why it opted to reveal what it claims to be is the real lineup. Considering that all of these titles in question haven't been part of PlayStation Plus in the past (with the exclusion of Overcooked!) there is a good chance that this leak could be truthful.

It's worth stressing that there is no way that we can verify that this PS Plus lineup is legitimate just yet. Even though Dealabs says that the proof of this slate was sent directly to the website and was later independently verified, we won't know for certain what September's full PlayStation Plus offering will look like until the news comes from Sony. So to that end, be sure to take this leak with the usual grain of salt.

That being said, it shouldn't take much longer until we found out if this lineup is legitimate. With the final week of August transpiring in the coming days, Sony will likely announce soon enough what titles it is adding to PS Plus for September. And when that lineup does get confirmed, you can plan to download each game beginning on September 7 and lasting until October 5.

So if this does end up being the PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of September, how do you feel about it? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.