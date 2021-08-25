PlayStation Plus Free Games Leak Now Looks Unlikely

✖

This morning, a prominent industry insider relayed word of one of the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021, however, it looks like the leak is inaccurate. The leak came the way of Nick Baker over on Twitter. In the past, Baker has accurately leaked free PlayStation Plus games, giving his PlayStation Plus leaks, in particular, a lot of weight. That said, he did note at that time he wasn't 100 percent sure in the validity of the information, and it turns out his skepticism was well warranted, or at least it seems like it is after Opening Night Live.

If you missed the initial leak, Baker took to Twitter and relayed that he had been told that JETT: The Far Shore may be one of the free PlayStation Plus games for September. And technically this is still possible, but it's very unlikely considering the game isn't releasing until October 5. At the time, this wasn't known, but a couple of hours ago the date was shared during the aforementioned Gamescom event. In other words, either PlayStation Plus subscribers are somehow getting the game a month early or the leak is inaccurate. Chances are it's the latter.

Baker's leak isn't the only PlayStation Plus leak to get debunked this week. Another leak claiming The Medium, Haven, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 were September's free games was also debunked just yesterday.

Suffice to say, unlike some previous months, it looks like only Sony knows what free games PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to get, and thankfully we should know soon as well, as the announcement is likely coming this week.

