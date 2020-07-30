PS4 Making PlayStation Plus Free for Limited Time

✖

Sony is making PlayStation Plus free on PS4 for a very limited time. Alongside announcing August's free PlayStation Plus games -- one of which is already available -- Sony is making PlayStation Plus free for all PS4 users next month. More specifically, it's removing the barrier of PlayStation Plus to play multiplayer games. In other words, essentially giving every PS4s user a subscription, but only for two days. According to the PlayStation Blog, this offer will only be available from Saturday, August 8, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

While every PS4 user will essentially have a rental PlayStation Plus subscription during this period, it won't give non-subscribers August's free games. However, if you have online games that have multiplayer locked behind PlayStation Plus, you will finally be able to play them. Of course, not every multiplayer game on PS4 requires PlayStation Plus, but most do.

As you may know, this isn't the first time Sony has offered this, however, it's not common. While many games will often offer free multiplayer weekends, it's rare for Sony to tear down the entire paywall for PlayStation Plus.

Of course some, conspiracy theorists think this could be a sign of something much bigger involving PlayStation Plus, but this seems unlikely. While there are rumors Xbox Gold will be made free or merged into another service, there haven't been any rumors suggesting the same is happening with PlayStation Plus, which continues to be a huge moneymaker for PlayStation. This is likely just a random offer and an attempt to get non-subscribers hooked on the service.

