PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With New Free Game

PlayStation has surprised PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 with a brand new free game today. One of August's free PlayStation Plus games has gone live early, giving PS4 users something new to play alongside the recently released Ghost of Tsushima. More superficially, all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, in every region, minus Russia, can now download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered for free. PlayStation doesn't say why it's making the game free early, but PS4 users are certainly not complaining over the lack of explanation.

As for why the game won't be available in Russia, it's because the game is not available in Russia at all, at least not on the PlayStation Store. Earlier this year, PlayStation Russia blocked it from releasing for reasons undisclosed.

Meanwhile, if you're looking forward to PlayStation Plus' other free game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, it won't be available for free until the game releases, which is on August 4.

"Relive the incredible single-player campaign from 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fully remastered for a new generation," reads an official blurb about the game over on the PlayStation Blog. "Following immediately on from the dramatic events of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered immerses you in a gripping, action-driven adventure in which you must face off against a deadly new threat hellbent on bringing the world to the brink of collapse. The single-player campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, and much more. Rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag, and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost, and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world. Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle not included."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available to download for all PS4 users subscribed to PlayStation Plus for the last few days of July and the entire month of August. Once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever, as long as you maintain an active subscription to the service with the account which you downloaded it with. In other words, even if you have no interest in playing it anytime soon, make sure to give it a download anyway, as you never know when you'll get the itch to revisit Modern Warfare 2's campaign in the future.

