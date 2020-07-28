Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode Adds New and Much-Needed Feature

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update has released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The update is largely focused on the latter, but it did add a new feature to story mode. More specifically, Red Dead Redemption 2's story mode has added one of Red Dead Online's features to its offline campaign: Weapon Locker.

This isn't a huge new feature, but it's one the game needed. With this feature, players can remove any unused weapons and store them in a "locker." The feature isn't available right away, but from Chapter 2 onward it will be an option for players who don't want to carry around guns they don't plan on using.

Again, this isn't a game-changing feature, but it's a nice quality-of-life touch. There were plenty of weapons in the game that I wanted, but didn't use regularly. Yet, there was no option to remove them. As a result, my weapon menu was constantly and needlessly cluttered.

Unfortunately, this is all the campaign got with today's new update. And this is a bit disappointing for players still dumping hours and hours into Arthur Morgan's story, but it's not very surprising. There's not much to improve or add, bar the Rockstar Editor, which there is still no word of.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's safe to assume Rockstar Games is planning on bringing the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world game to the pair of next-gen consoles when they are made available later this year.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Red Dead Redemption click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.