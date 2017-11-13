PlayStation Multiplayer Is Free for Everyone During This Special Event

PlayStation is giving all its fans a taste of what it’s like to compete online with a special event that will make multiplayer free to every PlayStation owner.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber who constantly has your membership set to renew, you might have completely forgotten that not everyone has PvP access in games like Call of Duty: WWII and other competitive titles. But if you’re not a PS Plus membership holder, or perhaps you’re just in between subscriptions at the moment and haven’t yet renewed, you can play for free starting on Nov. 15.

The event was announced via a PlayStation Blog post that detailed the specifics, including the dates that the event will run. It begins on a Wednesday, Nov. 15, and you’ll have until Monday, Nov. 20, to make the most of the free multiplayer occasion. The timing of the event will allow you to get busy with some online action throughout the weekend, so clear your schedule if you’ve been waiting to put some serious time into your games.

To gain access to the even, you’ll have to do nothing more than simply fire up your PlayStation during the specified timeframe above and you’ll have multiplayer access even without a subscription. No sign-ups, commitments, or credit card information is required, so you can get a brief taste of PS Plus without planning for anything more to see what you think if it’s been a while since you tried it.

By the end of the trial, you might even decide that you want to stay and be part of the PS Plus family. There are games included every month that are only playable by members at no extra cost, and if you’ve looked longingly at PS Plus-exclusive discounts in the store, you’ll finally be able to get those for yourself.

However, this event is only for multiplayer access, nothing else. You won’t be able to take part in the rest of the PS Plus features during this trial run, so you’ll have to subscribe for a membership if you want to continue the action and get the rest of the perks.