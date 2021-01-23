PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for February 2021

Next month is right around the corner, and next week Sony will announce February's free PlayStation Plus games subscribers will be able to download and enjoy on PS4 and PS5. To kick off the new year, Sony put up a killer lineup that included two PS4 games and one PS5 game, and many PlayStation Plus subscribers are hoping momentum will be sustained with an equally great lineup. We already know one of the three games will be Destruction AllStars, a brand new PS5 game from Sony releasing next month, but right now, this is all we know.

With Microsoft tripping over itself with Xbox Live this week, it's the perfect opportunity for Sony to make a statement with an absolutely monster month. Unfortunately, when golden opportunities present themselves to Sony, rarely does it take them. Further, this month's lineup was certainly picked before this week's Xbox Live debacle.

All of that said, below you can check out our predictions for the two PS4 games we think PlayStation Plus will offer next month. In addition to our reasoning behind the pick, there will also be a trailer for each game and an official description so you can read more about each game as well. As always, it's important to keep in mind that these are just predictions based on observation, knowledge of the industry, and the history of the service. In other words, there's no insider information, rumors, or leaks in play here. However, despite the odds, the former three have been enough for accurate predictions in the past.