PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for February 2021
Next month is right around the corner, and next week Sony will announce February's free PlayStation Plus games subscribers will be able to download and enjoy on PS4 and PS5. To kick off the new year, Sony put up a killer lineup that included two PS4 games and one PS5 game, and many PlayStation Plus subscribers are hoping momentum will be sustained with an equally great lineup. We already know one of the three games will be Destruction AllStars, a brand new PS5 game from Sony releasing next month, but right now, this is all we know.
With Microsoft tripping over itself with Xbox Live this week, it's the perfect opportunity for Sony to make a statement with an absolutely monster month. Unfortunately, when golden opportunities present themselves to Sony, rarely does it take them. Further, this month's lineup was certainly picked before this week's Xbox Live debacle.
All of that said, below you can check out our predictions for the two PS4 games we think PlayStation Plus will offer next month. In addition to our reasoning behind the pick, there will also be a trailer for each game and an official description so you can read more about each game as well. As always, it's important to keep in mind that these are just predictions based on observation, knowledge of the industry, and the history of the service. In other words, there's no insider information, rumors, or leaks in play here. However, despite the odds, the former three have been enough for accurate predictions in the past.
Horizon Zero Dawn + Expansion
Reason: Next month, Horizon Zero Dawn will celebrate its four-year anniversary. Meanwhile, later this year, its sequel, Horzion Forbidden West, will release via the PS4 and PS5. It's the perfect time to make not just Horizon Zero Dawn free, but its expansion, The Frozen Wilds, free. Not only is the game and its expansion several years old, but it's published by Sony. This means not only has Sony squeezed most of the profit from it, but it won't cost Sony a dime to add it. The cherry on top? It's a big and popular game that will keep subscribers happy, which is ultimately the goal here.
About: "In an era where Machines roam the land and mankind is no longer the dominant species, a young hunter named Aloy embarks on a journey to discover her destiny. In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin."
Little Nightmares
Reason: Next month, Little Nightmares 2 will release, and right now, it's one of the more notable releases of the month. If there was ever a time to offer its predecessor, Little Nightmares, next month would be the time to do it. Not only is there considerable anticipation for the sequel in the hardcore space, but the first is widely held as one of 2017's better games. We've seen the service do this in the past; offer a game's predecessor right before it releases, and it would make sense for it to repeat this tactic again next month with Little Nightmares. Not only is it a smaller game that won't break the bank, but Bandai Namco would presumably be more than willing to cut a deal for a huge boost in marketing for the sequel.
About: "Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal."
Destruction AllStars
Reason: Already Confirmed
About: "Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics, and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction, and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe."