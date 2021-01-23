Xbox Live Reverses Price Hike After Backlash

✖

Xbox Live has decided against increasing prices and fans are happy about the development. Earlier today, Microsoft decided to announce the change and the community was in an uproar over the decision. A 6-month subscription would have cost $59.99 instead of $39.99. Now, that 20 dollars is nothing to sneeze at, and even more egregious when you factor in the fact gamers are going to have to buy two of those to cover an entire year. A lot of players have taken comfort in Xbox Live Gold since the coronavirus pandemic began back in 2020. The obvious concern about the price increase goes deeper than that with a lot of people having to purchase a brand new console. Even more confusing is the fact that there were rumors that Gold would become free at some point in the future. Check out their statement below:

Today was not great. We always try to do our best for you and today we missed the mark. We hear you, and we’re reversing our Xbox Live Gold pricing updates. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day,” they wrote. “As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing. We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at center of their experience. Free-to-play games will truly be free and you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.”

“If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal,” the statement continues. “New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the U.S., $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-month, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months. Thank you.”

