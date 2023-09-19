PlayStation Plus has 20 new free games, but not for everyone. PlayStation Plus is available in three different forms: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. Only subscribers of the later can download all 20 games. Meanwhile, 16 of the 20 games -- the non-classic games -- are available via PS Plus Extra. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you have three free games for the month of September, and nothing more.

How long these games are going to be available via PlayStation Plus, we don't know. PlayStation does not divulge this information. Sometimes games are added for a few months, sometimes longer, and sometimes a lot longer. At the bare minimum, each will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus premium for several months though. As for the games themselves, you can check them all out below:

PlayStation Plus Extra Games

NieR Replicant - "Fight back against dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic in this enthralling action RPG, a one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata. In a distant, apocalyptic future, humanity is on the brink of extinction, threatened by strange beasts and a deadly black scrawl disease. Follow a brother's quest to save his sister Yonah-his only blood relative-who has fallen ill to the Black Scrawl. Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR as you journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors."

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - "Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D side scrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity."

Planet Coaster - "Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world's best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations."

Sid Meier's Civilization VI - "Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history's most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known."

Cloudpunk - "In this story-based exploration game, a neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Your name is Rania. This is your first night working for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver. Everyone has a story, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change."

OTHER GAMES

Call of the Sea

Contra: Rogue Corps



Odin Sphere Leifthrasir



PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls



Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2



Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness



Star Ocean The Divine Force



Tails Noir

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Unpacking

West of Dead



PlayStation Plus Premium Games

(PS2) Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

(PS4) Dragon's Crown Pro

(PS4) Star Ocean First Departure R



(PS4) Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & Full HD Remaster



