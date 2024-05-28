PlayStation Plus Reveals Monthly Games for June 2024

A new month is almost here, and for PlayStation Plus subscribers, that means a new set of games will soon be available to check out. The next batch will be going live on June 4th, and will include Streets of Rage 4, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and AEW Fight Forever. That's a pretty diverse set of games, so hopefully subscribers will be able to find something that appeals to them, even if all three don't quite land. It's not as strong as what we got in May, but there's at least one gem in the batch.

Streets of Rage 4

Out of all the games being offered this month, Streets of Rage 4 might be the best. Released on PS4 in 2020, the game is the latest entry in a beloved beat 'em up franchise that started life on the Sega Genesis. Streets of Rage 4 didn't reinvent the wheel, but it did offer the kind of gameplay that made the first three titles so beloved. However, this is very much a game made in the modern era; a good comparison might be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which was developed by the same team and also well-received.

Streets of Rage will be getting a lot of attention over the next few years, with a new series entry in development from Sega, and a live-action movie in the works at Lionsgate. For those that have never experienced the series, the PlayStation Plus release for Streets of Rage 4 should be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is the latest solo video game starring the Nickelodeon icon, released just last year on PS4 and PS5. The game is a 3D platformer that puts players in the role of the eponymous character, and it features the official voice actors from the show. Reviews were somewhat mixed upon release, but for fans of the animated series, The Cosmic Shake sounds like it should still hold a lot of appeal. The show has been going strong for more than 25 years, so it could be the perfect game for families that subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

AEW Fight Forever

Like The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever is a more recent game, having released in 2023. Since then, the game has been supported with a steady stream of content, including new wrestlers, arenas and skins. In ComicBook's official review of the game last year, writer Connor Casey awarded AEW Fight Forever a score of 4 out of 5, stating that it "won't change the pro wrestling video game landscape, but fans of AEW and players looking for a different experience from WWE's annual offering will enjoy it."

