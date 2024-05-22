SpongeBob Kicks Off 25th Anniversary By Hosting Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

SpongeBob SquarePants is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the animated series with Nickelodeon, and its kicking things off with SpongeBob and Patrick hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards this year! Nickelodeon already shook things up for SpongeBob earlier this year as SpongeBob and Patrick offered official live commentary for a special broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. Now the duo is going to takeover the Kids' Choice Awards this year by taking over the hosting duties! But that's only the first of many huge celebrations Nickelodeon has planned for the animated icon with many events, specials, collectibles and much more coming our way!

Nickelodeon has announced that SpongeBob and Patrick will be hosting the "Kids' Choice Awards 2024, Live from Bikini Bottom" on Saturday, July 13th at 8:00PM ET/PT. This will be the first time that animated characters will be live hosting an awards show with slime and all sorts of other fun things planned for the event itself. To get the first idea of what fans can expect to see from this fun SpongeBob SquarePants takeover, you can check out the announcement teaser for the Kids' Choice Awards 2024, Live From Bikini Bottom event in the video above.

(Photo: Nickelodeon / Paramount+)

SpongeBob Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

As part of the celebration Nickelodeon has planned for SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th Anniversary, Nickelodeon wants fans to LIVE, EAT, GAME, PLAY and WATCH LIKE A SPONGE with new specials, events, games, and more. Here's just a sample of what they have planned:

SpongeBob SquarePants Anniversary Specials: A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton and more.

Paramount+: Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more content than any other streaming service, including a number of titles joining the service this July: SpongeBob SquarePants seasons 1-13; original spinoff series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and season one of The Patrick Star Show; theatrical films, such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie; and anniversary-themed specials throughout the year.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie: Bikini Bottom's resident scientist and squirrel Sandy Cheeks journeys to Texas to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot, in the first movie starring a supporting character from the franchise debuting on Netflix Aug. 2.

Play Like a Sponge UK Shorts: Nickelodeon UK and ParalympicsGB have partnered to produce Play like a Sponge, a shortform series that inspires kids to find their inner SpongeBob as he cheers them on in their quest to learn about and sample new sports with paralympic athletes ahead of the upcoming games in Paris this August.

This is only a fraction of what SpongeBob SquarePants has planned for this milestone anniversary, so stay tuned to Nickelodeon and Paramount+ for more this year and beyond!