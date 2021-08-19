PlayStation Users Call for Big PlayStation Plus Change

✖

PlayStation users on PS4 and PS5 are calling for a big change to PlayStation Plus over on Reddit. For the month of August, PlayStation Plus subscribers were treated to a fairly lackluster lineup of PS4 and PS5 games. This line-up included Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Meanwhile, PlayStation Now subscribers got NieR Automata, Undertale, and Ghostrunner for the month of August, which is a drastically superior lineup. And lately, PlayStation Now has been getting a ton of great games, so much so that many PlayStation users are calling for Sony to combine the two services.

"PS Plus this month and last took a hit for PS Now. Sony should seriously just combine the two as an option," writes one Reddit user. "Remember when people thought PS Now was worse than PS Plus? These are some wild times we're living in," added another user.

Of course, if Sony were to fold PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus together into one service, it would result in a pricier subscription, or at least it's reasonable to assume as much. Both services currently cost $60 for a 12-month subscription. If the two were to combine, it could cost as much as $120 a year, which is what Xbox Game Pass currently costs. In other words, it would be a reasonable price point, but may upset some on each subscription service that don't want the other.

That said, according to recent reports, Sony is planning an upgrade for PlayStation Plus that will increase the price of the subscription service, except it doesn't include PlayStation Now, but anime.

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen with PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, but it's safe to assume something is about to happen with the former, and it wouldn't be terribly surprising if it involves the latter. Until this happens though, take this speculation for what it is, which is complete speculation, and thus take it with a grain of salt as well.

