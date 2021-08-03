New PlayStation Plus Free Games for August Now Available

✖

The new PlayStation Plus free games have officially rotated in, and subscribers to the service can now claim Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for themselves. It is worth noting that Hunter's Arena: Legends is for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 while Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are only for PlayStation 4. Additionally, Hunter's Arena: Legends is a new title whereas both Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville were released previously.

As always, there are some caveats to PlayStation Plus free games. First off, they are only available to claim by subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. Once claimed, they will remain in players' libraries so long as they remain subscribed to PlayStation Plus. If that subscription lapses, the games will become unavailable until the subscription is reinstated.

"The 30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale is set in an ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world," the description of Hunter's Arena: Legends from the original announcement of August's free PlayStation Plus video games reads. "In this vicious frontier, you’ll face threats on two fronts. Head into high-risk, high-reward dungeons to encounter demonic foes. Dangerous but necessary for your continued survival: you’ll earn powerful items and experience points. Powering yourself up will give you a much-needed edge on the battlefield when you face off against your Hunter brethren."

As noted above, August 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, are now available and will be able to be claimed by PlayStation Plus subscribers through Monday, September 6th. Given that the August titles only just now became available, there is no telling what PlayStation Plus might include in September, but it is perhaps worth noting that Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to launch on September 7th. And also, it almost has to be better than August's lineup. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

