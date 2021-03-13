Did PlayStation Plus' Next Free Game Just Get Teased?

✖

A new rumor has emerged that might give us an idea of what one future addition to PlayStation Plus could end up becoming. While it's by no means a guarantee that this title in mention might be heading to PS Plus, it looks like it could at the very least be made available for free in the future.

In a new cryptic tweet from one Nick Baker on Twitter, Activision and FromSoftware's 2019 release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sounds like it could soon be made available free of charge for some users. Although Baker didn't offer much in the way of specifics, he did encourage those who have been interested in picking up Sekiro to perhaps hold off on buying the game "in the next couple of months or so." Clearly, he seems to have some sort of insider information about the prospects of the title being made available for no cost.

If you’re thinking of buying Sekiro in the next couple of months or so....maybe hold off. Just in case — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) March 13, 2021

The reason why this could be a tease related to PlayStation Plus is because Baker has actually provided credible info in the past about games that were heading to Sony's service. Before it was formally announced by PlayStation, Baker was one of the first to suggest that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be one of the free games joining PS Plus for March. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if he also had a scoop about what could be coming to the service in future months as well.

That being said, Baker could also be teasing here that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might be coming to Xbox Game Pass instead. Baker's background is actually much more involved with the Xbox brand as he hosts a podcast and helps run a website that is dedicated to the platform. With this in mind, it's hard to say which location Sekiro could be coming to, but all the same, it looks like it could be made available free of charge at some point in 2021. Per usual, though, take all of this with a grain of salt until we potentially hear more at a later date.

So what do you think about this tease? And which avenue would you rather see Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice come to -- PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.