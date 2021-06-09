PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Buy 132 Games for a Special Price

By Tyler Fischer

A new Double Discounts sale is live over on the PlayStation Store, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers can buy 132 different PS4 and PS5 games for a special price. Like every Double Discounts sale, PlayStation Plus subscribers get each game for double the discount. For example, Fallout 76 is 33 percent off for every PlayStation Plus-less PS4 and PS5 user. However, if you have PlayStation Plus, it's available for 66 percent off.

As always, these deals are only available for a limited time though. More specifically, after June 24, each game included in the sale will return to its normal price for both PlayStation Plus subscribers and non-subscribers. Note that you can score a deal on PlayStation Plus memberships during the Days of Play event.

Below, you can check out some of the more notable games feature in the sale (link here):

  • Fallout 76
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • God of War
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • GTA 5
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Civilization VI
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • World War Z
  • For Honor
  • Injustice 2
  • Star Wars Republic Commando
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Metro Exodus
  • Hitman 2
  • Bloodborne
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Steep
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Digimon World: Next Order
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  • Dragon Ball Z Fighterz
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Super Bomberman R
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • GRID
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Tekken 7
  • Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • Valkyria Revolution
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metal Gear Solid V
  • Onrush
  • Resogun
  • Journey
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
  • Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • Concrete Genie
  • The Unfinished Swan

