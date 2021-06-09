PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Buy 132 Games for a Special Price

✖

A new Double Discounts sale is live over on the PlayStation Store, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers can buy 132 different PS4 and PS5 games for a special price. Like every Double Discounts sale, PlayStation Plus subscribers get each game for double the discount. For example, Fallout 76 is 33 percent off for every PlayStation Plus-less PS4 and PS5 user. However, if you have PlayStation Plus, it's available for 66 percent off.

As always, these deals are only available for a limited time though. More specifically, after June 24, each game included in the sale will return to its normal price for both PlayStation Plus subscribers and non-subscribers. Note that you can score a deal on PlayStation Plus memberships during the Days of Play event.

Below, you can check out some of the more notable games feature in the sale (link here):

Fallout 76

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

GTA 5

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Civilization VI

Gran Turismo Sport

Mortal Kombat X

World War Z

For Honor

Injustice 2

Star Wars Republic Commando

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Watch Dogs 2

Metro Exodus

Hitman 2

Bloodborne

Kingdom Come Deliverance

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Steep

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Digimon World: Next Order

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Z Fighterz

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Super Bomberman R

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

GRID

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham VR

Tekken 7

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Revolution

Metal Gear Survive

Metal Gear Solid V

Onrush

Resogun

Journey

Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

New Gundam Breaker

Concrete Genie

The Unfinished Swan

