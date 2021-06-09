PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Buy 132 Games for a Special Price
A new Double Discounts sale is live over on the PlayStation Store, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers can buy 132 different PS4 and PS5 games for a special price. Like every Double Discounts sale, PlayStation Plus subscribers get each game for double the discount. For example, Fallout 76 is 33 percent off for every PlayStation Plus-less PS4 and PS5 user. However, if you have PlayStation Plus, it's available for 66 percent off.
As always, these deals are only available for a limited time though. More specifically, after June 24, each game included in the sale will return to its normal price for both PlayStation Plus subscribers and non-subscribers. Note that you can score a deal on PlayStation Plus memberships during the Days of Play event.
Below, you can check out some of the more notable games feature in the sale (link here):
- Fallout 76
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- God of War
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- GTA 5
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Civilization VI
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Mortal Kombat X
- World War Z
- For Honor
- Injustice 2
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Watch Dogs 2
- Metro Exodus
- Hitman 2
- Bloodborne
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Steep
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Digimon World: Next Order
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Z Fighterz
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Super Bomberman R
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- GRID
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Tekken 7
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Valkyria Revolution
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metal Gear Solid V
- Onrush
- Resogun
- Journey
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
- New Gundam Breaker
- Concrete Genie
- The Unfinished Swan
