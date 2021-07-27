PlayStation Players Aren't Happy With New Free Games

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers aren't impressed with a new leak revealing the free PlayStation Plus games coming in August to PS4 and PS5 users. Currently available are July's free PS Plus games -- which PlayStation Players are loving -- but this will only last for a few more days. Soon, August's free games will be made available. Despite this, Sony hasn't revealed August's lineup yet, but a leak has. At the time of the leak, we noted that the lineup was the worst showing so far this year from the subscription service, and it looks like PlayStation fans agree, at least on Reddit.

If you missed the leak, it revealed the following three games are going to be on offer next month via PlayStation Plus: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends.

Not long after the leak, the lineup started to get slammed by PlayStation fans. Over on Reddit, the replies to a post sharing the leak tell it all.

"Well, this sounds extremely disappointing, skip for me," reads the top reply. "What the hell happened," reads another top comment. "For the first few months of this year PS+ was great, now it's back to the sort of s**t they'd struggle to give away."

The abundance of replies are of this variety, including another top one that draws a comparison to Xbox Live Gold, which has been disappointing subscribers for months. That said, there have been some positive replies, including a few pointing out that the most former game, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, is quality.

"Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville is an incredibly fun game," reads one reply. "Please don't listen to the people who instantly dismiss it. Give it a chance."

It's worth pointing out, all of this criticism -- and the little bit of excitement countering it -- may all be pointless, because there's a chance the leak isn't accurate. It's unlikely given that it comes from the PlayStation website, but a chance is a chance.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this leaked lineup? Are Reddit users and their disappointment justified? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest on PS4, PS5, and PlayStation Plus -- click here.