PlayStation Players Are Loving New Free Game

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 -- over on Reddit -- are loving July's headline free PlayStation Plus game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. For the month of July, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 can enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. It's a fine offer, but compared to previous months this year, it's also a very underwhelming offer. However, subscribers on PS5 got a great game this month with A Plague Tale: Innocence, one of the best games of 2019, but also a game that's been flying under the radar of many. However, being free on PlayStation Plus this month has begun to remedy this.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, the top post is currently a thank you to the subscription service for A Plague Tale: Innocence. The PlayStation Plus Reddit page isn't very populated, especially compared to other PlayStation Reddit pages. Despite this, the post has over 1,200 votes up in one day and 111 comments, all of which echo the sentiment or expand on what makes the game so special. And it's special.

Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive, it proved to be a sleeper hit in 2019, being lauded for its story, atmosphere, visuals, and stealth gameplay.

"Saying that A Plague Tale: Innocence is pleasantly surprising is perhaps one of the best ways to summarize the game," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The grim story about plagues and innocence lost from Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive always seemed like it’d be a compelling game, one that appeared to emphasize the story over everything else. Between a hands-off demo at E3 and a hands-on preview months before the game’s release, it seemed to get better every time it was shown off. Personal expectations were already moderately high, but the final product continued that upwards trend with riveting characters, a satisfying story, and only a few small hang-ups."

As always, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 will have until August 2 to download A Plague Tale: Innocence for free. Meanwhile, those on PS4 can download the game via the web version of the PlayStation Store, but obviously, it can't be played on a PS4. That said, while PS4 users can't play the PS5 version of the game, they will have more free PS4 games to look forward to next month, including one that's been revealed early.