PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March’s first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it’s a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it’s Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it’s PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it’s one of March’s biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don’t know, but it will be at least a few months.

As for the game itself, it’s a sequel to 2016’s Shadow Warrior 2, a sequel to 2013’s Shadow Warrior, which itself was a reboot of the 1997 original game of the same name. Like its two predecessors, the third game is being developed by Polish studio Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a recent trailer for it as well:

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison,” reads an official blurb about Shadow Warrior 3. “Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

PlayStation Now is available via the PS4, PS5, and PC.